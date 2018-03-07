Cecil made his spring debut Wednesday in a "B" game against the Marlins, tossing one inning and allowing a run on two hits, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Cecil didn't enter spring training with any health concerns, but he's found himself behind the Cardinals' other pitchers after he was absent early on in camp due to a family matter. While the four-year contract Cecil signed two winters ago locks him into a spot in the Cardinals' Opening Day bullpen, his lack of innings this spring may prompt manager Mike Matheny to limit the lefty's exposure to high-leverage situations in the early portion of the regular season.