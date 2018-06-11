Cecil allowed an earned run on a hit and three walks over two innings in a loss to the Reds on Sunday. He also recorded a strikeout.

Cecil's season has been on a downswing since late May, as he's generated a 9.53 ERA, .375 BAA and allowed a massive .486 wOBA over the 5.2 innings across his last five appearances. The veteran southpaw's control issues haven't done him any favors, as he's handed out seven free passes during that stretch after having only issued a pair of walks over his first seven outings of 2018.