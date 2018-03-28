Valera was designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Wednesday, Brian Stull of WGNU 920 AM reports.

Valera will now be officially removed from the club's 40-man roster after getting reassigned to minor-league camp in mid-March. The infielder impressed at the Triple-A level last season and could return for another cup of coffee in the majors in the near future.

