Valera was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Memphis fell in the Triple-A National Championship game earlier in the week, freeing Valera up to return to the major-league team for the final week-plus. Valera is a versatile defender and a switch hitter who put together a solid .314/.368/.450 line with Memphis this season, but the 25-year-old lacks standout power or speed, profiling best as a utility player at the highest level.