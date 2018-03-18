Valera was sent to minor-league camp Sunday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

After hitting .160 with a .410 OPS over 17 games this spring, Valera's time in major-league camp has come to an end. Look for him to report to Triple-A Memphis when the 2018 season begins. Valera impressed with Memphis last season, as he hit .314/.368/.450 across 117 games.