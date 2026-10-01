The Diamondbacks traded Curley to the Cardinals on Thursday.

Curley will become the player to be named later in the trade that sent Lars Nootbaar to Arizona at the deadline in August. Curley, 23, split his time between High-A and Double-A in 2026 and posted a 5.35 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 130:34 K:BB across 116 innings between the two levels. He'll presumably remain at Double-A upon joining his new organization, though he'll likely need to show drastic improvement in 2027 before he moves up to Triple-A.