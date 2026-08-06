Cardinals' Brian Holiday: Fans career-high 12 batters

Holiday notched a career-high 12 strikeouts over 5.2 scoreless innings for Single-A Palm Beach on Wednesday.

A third-round pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Holiday didn't make his pro debut until May of this season following Tommy John surgery last year. After four rehab starts in the rookie-level Florida Complex League, Holiday has authored a 4.79 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 54:10 K:BB over 47 innings covering 11 starts with Palm Beach. The righty boasts a 21:0 K:BB over his last two outings across 9.2 frames.