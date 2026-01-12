default-cbs-image
The Cardinals signed Zimmermann to a minor-league contract Jan. 5.

Zimmermann made one spot start with the Brewers in 2025 but spent the rest of the season at Triple-A Nashville, where he held a 4.11 ERA and 109:30 K:BB over 138 innings. The left-hander will give the Cardinals some rotation depth at Triple-A Memphis.

