The Cardinals claimed Ramos off waivers from Baltimore on Friday, asdFrancys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

The Orioles acquired Ramos from the White Sox on Sunday via trade, but the 23-year-old infielder was designated for assignment by Baltimore on Wednesday. Ramos will now head to St. Louis after being claimed off waivers. Ramos appeared in just four big-league games in 2025 with the White Sox, instead spending most of his time at Triple-A Charlotte, where he slashed .216/.309/.396 with 16 home runs and 13 stolen bases over 431 plate appearances. He'll likely provide organizational depth for the Cardinals.