Cardinals' Bryan Ramos: Claimed by Cardinals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals claimed Ramos off waivers from Baltimore on Friday, asdFrancys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.
The Orioles acquired Ramos from the White Sox on Sunday via trade, but the 23-year-old infielder was designated for assignment by Baltimore on Wednesday. Ramos will now head to St. Louis after being claimed off waivers. Ramos appeared in just four big-league games in 2025 with the White Sox, instead spending most of his time at Triple-A Charlotte, where he slashed .216/.309/.396 with 16 home runs and 13 stolen bases over 431 plate appearances. He'll likely provide organizational depth for the Cardinals.
