Mautz allowed three runs on two hits, three walks and two hit batsmen while striking out none over one-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Mautz had virtually no control, throwing just 12 of 36 pitches for strikes. He's now allowed nine runs over seven innings across three appearances in the majors this season, though he has posted a 10:6 K:BB. Andre Pallante (elbow) is expected back soon, so this was likely nothing more than a spot start for Mautz, not that he did enough to earn another turn through the rotation on his own.