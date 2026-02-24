Mautz is under consideration for a spot on the Cardinals' Opening Day roster in a relief or hybrid role, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Mautz was added to the 40-man roster this offseason following a breakout year as a starter at Double-A Springfield, where he posted a 2.98 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 134:33 K:BB over 114.2 innings. JoJo Romero is locked into one left-handed bullpen spot for the Cardinals, but he remains a trade candidate, and even if Romero stays put the team likely has at least one other lefty spot up for grabs. Mautz could fill that slot or be used in a hybrid role that would allow him to also make some spot starts. However, the most likely scenario is the southpaw opens the season in the Triple-A Memphis rotation to continue his development as a starting pitcher.