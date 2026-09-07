Mautz struck out one batter and allowed three hits and one walk over two innings of relief in Saturday's 10-7 loss to the Rockies.

In his previous appearance Wednesday against the Dodgers, Mautz made his first MLB start, but he was chased from the game after yielding three earned runs on two hits and three walks over one inning. He was sharper in a relief appearance at Coors Field over the weekend, but Mautz's performance probably won't earn him another look in the rotation in the near future. Cooper Hjerpe struck out six over four shutout innings of relief during Sunday's 10-8 win and would probably be next in line to start if the Cardinals expand their rotation to six men at any point over the final three weeks.