Norris (3-2) allowed a walkoff solo home run in Friday's loss to the Brewers, striking out one and walking zero in a third of an inning.

Norris came into a tie game in the ninth inning and got Travis Shaw to strike out before giving up a walkoff home run to Jesus Aguilar. It was the fourth time in his last eight outings that Norris has allowed a run to score, bringing his ERA to 3.41 on the season. The 33-year-old is still 13-for-15 in save chances and sports an excellent 42:5 K:BB in 31.2 innings.