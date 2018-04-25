Norris (arm) will be available to pitch Wednesday against the Mets, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Norris was unavailable during Tuesday's game due to arm soreness, but it doesn't look like that injury will have a long-standing effect on the reliever. He's appeared in 11 games for the Cardinals this season, logging a 2.38 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and five saves with an 18:2 K:BB over 11.1 innings. Eventually, Greg Holland will likely supplant Norris as the Cardinals' closer.