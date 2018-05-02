Cardinals' Bud Norris: Back to role of primary closer
Norris is slated to return to the role of closer with Greg Holland being ruled out of the job for the time being, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Norris has gone 5-for-5 in save opportunities this season, generating a 2.03 ERA and 1.05 WHIP over 13 appearances. Meanwhile, Holland has produced a 7.36 ERA over his 10 trips to the mound, exhibiting considerable control issues along the way. Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has even discussed the possibility of Holland needing a minor-league assignment to work out the kinks, a development that would presumably buy Norris even more time as the clear-cut ninth-inning option if it came to pass.
