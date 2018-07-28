Norris got the save against the Cubs on Friday, striking out two with no walks over a scoreless ninth inning to preserve the Cardinals' 5-2 victory.

That's now 20 saves for the veteran right-hander, who is having a solid season with a 3.21 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP over his 42 innings. There have been rumblings in recent days that he could be a candidate to move before the trade deadline, which is a situation worth monitoring for fantasy owners should it materialize and result in a role change that would diminish his save opportunities.