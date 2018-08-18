Norris picked up the save against the Brewers on Friday, working around a hit to record a scoreless ninth inning and close out a 5-2 victory for the Cardinals. He struck out one.

Norris has bounced back with two straight saves since he gave up two earned and blew his fourth opportunity of the season in the Cardinals' last series against the Nationals, and Friday's successful effort now leaves him with 24 in 2018. The veteran right-hander has been solid overall closing for St. Louis this season, with a 3.08 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP and a 60:10 K:BB over 49.2 innings.