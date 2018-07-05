Norris said after his appearance Wednesday in the Cardinals' 8-4 win over the Diamondbacks that he felt soreness on the inside of his right index finger, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Norris entered the game in a non-save situation and worked a scoreless ninth inning, striking out two while allowing no hits and a walk in the 15-pitch appearance. Despite the solid results, the relief outing didn't come without drama, as he required a visit on the mound -- presumably due to the injury -- and the Cardinals had reliever John Brebbia warming up in the bullpen if Norris was unable to finish. Norris ultimately got the job done, but he noted afterward the injury provided complications in gripping his sinker and cutter. The right-hander plans to monitor the injury, but it's uncertain if he'll have to miss any time because of it.