Cardinals' Bud Norris: Blows fifth save
Norris took his fifth blown save of the season Monday against the Nationals, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk in just two-thirds of an inning.
Norris was called on to protect a two-run lead with the top of the Nationals' order due up. He failed to do so, giving up a two-run shot to Bryce Harper to tie the game. He was pulled after allowing two more baserunners, though Chasen Shreve was able to clean up his mess. That's now back-to-back poor outings after he was knocked around by the Reds on Sunday. Combined over the past two days, he's allowed five runs on four hits, three walks and three home runs in just 1.1 innings. That's enough to put his closing job at risk, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. He'll be unavailable Tuesday after pitching on back-to-back days, but the next save chance could well go to someone else, with Jordan Hicks and temporarily converted starter Carlos Martinez looming as possible candidates.
