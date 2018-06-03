Norris (2-1) gave up a solo home run to Austin Meadows in the ninth inning to blow his first save of the season. He otherwise struck out the side and ended up with the win as the Cardinals secured the walkoff victory.

Norris gave up the home run to Meadows to start the ninth inning but was bailed out by Kolten Wong's walkoff home run in the bottom of the frame. The 33-year-old is now 11-for-12 in save opportunities and has given up solo home runs in both of his last two outings. Norris has a 3.08 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with 37 strikeouts and only four walks over 26.1 innings.