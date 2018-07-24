Cardinals' Bud Norris: Blows save Monday
Norris (3-3) allowed two earned runs on four hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning in a loss to the Reds on Monday. He also recorded a strikeout.
Norris was the goat on a night where rookie Daniel Poncedeleon was brilliant, throwing seven no-hit innings in his major-league debut. Tasked with protecting a 1-0 lead in the ninth, the veteran right-hander was seemingly on his way to another save after he set down the dangerous duo of Scooter Gennett and Joey Votto on a strikeout and liner, respectively. However, he couldn't quite get past Eugenio Suarez, who tagged him for a game-tying solo home run. Norris failed to retire another batter, ultimately surrendering a game-winning single to pinch hitter Dilson Herrera. It was the third blown save of the season for Norris, who's uncharacteristically allowed a combined three earned runs over two of his last three outings.
