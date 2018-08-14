Cardinals' Bud Norris: Blows save versus Nationals
Norris allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while recording just one out to blow the save Monday against the Nationals.
Norris put the first two men on base and recorded one out before Daniel Murphy laced an RBI single to center. He then gave up another run-scoring hit to Matt Weiters and was pulled from the game before retiring another hitter. The veteran was in a groove before this rocky outing, going eight previous appearances without allowing a run and recording four saves during that span. Norris will likely be unavailable Tuesday but should bounce back sooner rather than later.
