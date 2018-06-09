Cardinals' Bud Norris: Blows second save of season Friday
Norris (3-1) picked up the win in Friday's 7-6 extra-inning victory over the Reds despite blowing his second save of the season, allowing two runs on four hits in the ninth inning while striking out two.
Both his blown saves have come in his last three appearances, and Norris has seen his ERA rise from 2.01 to 3.49 since May 19. The veteran right-hander still has a 9:0 K:BB in six innings during that rough stretch, and the Cards don't have a lot of healthy alternatives for the closer spot at the moment, so Norris' job is likely safe for now. Still, given the trajectory of his 2017 campaign, fantasy GMs relying on him for saves may want to start making contingency plans.
