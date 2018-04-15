Cardinals' Bud Norris: Collects another save Sunday
Norris gave up one run on two hits over one inning Sunday, but earned his third save of the season as the Cardinals defeated the Reds 3-2.
Adam Duvall hit a home run off Norris in the game's ninth inning, but the 33-year-old was able to escape without any more damage and picked up a save. Norris has now converted all three of his save opportunities this season and could see some more high-leverage situations in the short term. However, the expectation remains that Norris will move to a role as a setup man once Greg Holland is ready to take over as closer.
