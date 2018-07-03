Norris secured his 16th save in Monday's win over the Diamondbacks, recording a strikeout in a perfect ninth inning.

Norris was typically reliable in the final frame, mowing through John Ryan Murphy, Nick Ahmed and Ketel Marte on just 12 pitches. The right-handed closer has notched saves in three of his last four appearances, and he now an impressive 16-for-18 in save opportunities overall. While fellow reliever Greg Holland has been shown considerable improvement since returning from the disabled list, Norris' ninth-inning job appears secure.

