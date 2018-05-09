Norris (triceps) said he's confident he'll avoid the 10-day disabled list after throwing long toss off flat ground Tuesday, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Manager Mike Matheny suggested Norris' status was still a little up in the air, but the right-hander at least took a step in the right direction by doing some throwing. Norris has been unavailable the past three games with the sore right triceps, but no save chances arose during that span anyway. If Norris steers clear of the DL and returns to action for the four-game series with the Padres that begins Thursday, he should retain the closer title over Greg Holland for at least a little longer.