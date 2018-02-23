Cardinals' Bud Norris: Could get saves
Norris could figure into the ninth-inning mix for the Cardinals this year, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. "It will define itself in time," manager Mike Matheny said of the closer role. "It's completely different this year, where we have a number of guys. Having a number of guys that could finish a game would be great."
Luke Gregerson was tabbed as the likely closer by president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, but that was before the Cardinals signed Norris, who saved 19 games for the Angels last year. Tyler Lyons also remains in the mix, as he posted impressive numbers and saved three games for the Cardinals last season. With this uncertainty, none of the Cardinals' relievers are worth targeting aggressively in drafts and auctions, but the top guys are all worth rostering at the right price.
