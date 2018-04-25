Norris was unavailable to pitch in Tuesday's loss to the Mets due to arm soreness, but neither he nor manager Mike Matheny are concerned, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. "We're pretty convinced it's just a one-day thing," Matheny said.

The Cardinals' de facto closer to open the season, Norris last took the hill Sunday against the Reds, firing a perfect eighth inning in the 9-2 victory. However, after already logging 11 appearances to start the season -- nine of an inning or more -- the 33-year-old apparently needed an extra day or two of down time. His lack of availability isn't expected to extend past Tuesday, however, with Norris echoing his skipper's sentiments by deeming himself "100 percent ready to go" for Wednesday's game.