Norris exited Sunday's game against the Dodgers because a blister on his right hand was bothering him, Brian Stull of StlBaseballWeekly.com reports.

Norris tossed just seven pitches before being removed from the ballgame due to a blister on his right index finger. He'll likely be considered day-to-day given the nature of the issue, although more news on his availability moving forward should surface in the near future.