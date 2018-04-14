Cardinals' Bud Norris: Earns save and strikes out three
Norris got the save Friday in the Cardinals' win over the Reds, striking out the side while giving up one hit and one walk.
This was Norris' second save on the year, the first coming on April 7 against the Diamondbacks. He's been sharp thus far, surrendering only one run on six hits in 6.1 innings while striking out 12 against one walk. Greg Holland still figures to be the primary closer for the Cardinals, and manager Mike Matheny is likely giving Holland some expanded opportunity to ease into the role. Expect Norris to slide back into a setup role as long as Holland progresses smoothly.
