Norris fired 1.1 scoreless innings in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Mets, allowing two hits and a wild pitch while recording two strikeouts.

Norris got Travis d'Arnaud swinging to end the fifth after allowing Todd Frazier to advance on a wild pitch, and he effective neutralized the bottom of the Mets' order in his one full frame in the sixth. It was a positive 2018 debut for the veteran right-hander, who's expected to have a sizable relief role this season but had generated an unsightly 10.80 ERA over eight spring appearances, including one start.