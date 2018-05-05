Cardinals' Bud Norris: Exits with trainers
Norris left Saturday's game against the Cubs with team trainers, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Norris got two outs in the top of the tenth before leaving with the team's training staff. No specific injury has been reported yet. The veteran reliever was being used in his fourth game in five days.
