Cardinals' Bud Norris: Expects to avoid DL
Norris' MRI results on his right finger came back clean Friday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Norris will play catch Friday to see how the finger feels, although he's hopeful that he won't require a stint on the disabled list. He likely won't be available to pitch tonight, per Trezza, but if the finger doesn't bother him during his throwing session, expect the Cardinals to resume using him out of the bullpen within the next few days.
More News
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Potential injury clarified•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Battles finger soreness in relief appearance•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Comes through in ninth again•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Saves 15th game Monday•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Grabs 14th save•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Takes loss Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?
-
Prospects Report: Calhoun closing in?
Willie Calhoun has been on fire at Triple-A, but is he among Scott White's top five prospects...
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty...