Norris' MRI results on his right finger came back clean Friday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Norris will play catch Friday to see how the finger feels, although he's hopeful that he won't require a stint on the disabled list. He likely won't be available to pitch tonight, per Trezza, but if the finger doesn't bother him during his throwing session, expect the Cardinals to resume using him out of the bullpen within the next few days.

