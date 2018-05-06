Norris said he expects to avoid the 10-day disabled list but will "need a few days to recover and do treatments" on his tight triceps, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Norris suffered the injury during Saturday's game against the Cubs, exiting with trainers in the top of the tenth inning after recording just two outs. He'll likely undergo further testing in the coming days to determine the severity of the injury. While Norris believes he'll be good to go after taking a few days off, the Cardinals will likely proceed cautiously with the veteran reliever. Greg Holland and Tyler Lyons are candidates to fill in as closer while Norris is sidelined.