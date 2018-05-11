Cardinals' Bud Norris: Gets save against Padres
Norris got the save against the Padres on Thursday, striking out one without allowing any baserunners over a clean ninth inning to close out the Cardinals' 2-1 victory.
It was the eighth save of the year for the 33-year-old right-hander, who made his first appearance since exiting St. Louis' game on Saturday with triceps tightness. The smooth outing in this one suggests that he's past that issue and he appears to still be the primary closer option for the Cardinals for the time being while Greg Holland continues to try and show he's officially moved past his early season struggles.
