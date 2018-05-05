Cardinals' Bud Norris: Gets save despite giving up two earned runs
Norris got the save despite a shaky appearance against the Cubs on Friday, giving up three hits and two earned runs in the ninth inning but ultimately closing out a 3-2 victory for the Cardinals.
Norris was staked to a three-run ninth-inning lead but almost relinquished it, giving up two runs before getting Kris Bryant to ground out to end the game. He's still got seven saves in seven opportunities, a 2.70 ERA and a 22:2 K:BB through 16.2 innings and with Greg Holland still struggling, he could continue to have a handle on the job, at least in the short term.
