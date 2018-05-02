Norris (1-0) got the win by pitching a perfect ninth inning in a comeback victory over the White Sox on Tuesday.

Norris came into the game trailing by one, and earned the win when the Cardinals scored twice on White Sox closer Joakim Soria in the bottom of the ninth. Norris needed only nine pitches (eight strikes) to get through the inning, marking the third time in his last four outings that he's completed an inning on less than 10 pitches. With a 1.88 ERA and 0.98 WHIP, in addition to 20 strikeouts in 14.1 innings, the right-hander seems to be the guy to close out games in St. Louis.