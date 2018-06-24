Norris allowed one hit and struck out one in the ninth inning to record the save Saturday against the Brewers.

Norris induced a game-ending double play to record his 14th save of the season in 16 chances. It was a bounceback effort for him after he allowed a walkoff home run on Friday night. While Jordan Hicks and John Brebbia have recorded scattered saves throughout the season, Norris remains the Cardinals' primary closer.