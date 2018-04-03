Cardinals' Bud Norris: Grabs first hold of season
Norris grabbed his first hold of the season in Monday's 8-4 win over the Brewers, firing a scoreless inning and recording two strikeouts.
Norris got three outs on an efficient 12 pitches and got out of the jam he inherited from starter Miles Mikolas in the sixth by striking out Orlando Arcia with runners at the corners. The 33-year-old is off to a strong start in 2018, having worked 2.1 scoreless frames thus far and recording four strikeouts over a pair of appearances.
