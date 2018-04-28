Norris notched his second hold in an extra-innings loss to the Pirates on Friday, allowing a hit over a scoreless eighth inning.

Norris' previously sore arm appears to be completely behind him, as he's now generated scoreless one-inning efforts on back-to-back nights. The 33-year-old right-hander hasn't allowed a run in four of the last five trips to the mound overall, lowering his ERA to an impressive 2.03 in the process.

