Norris was taken out of Friday's game with left hamstring tightness, Jim Hayes of Fox Sports Midwest reports.

As expected, Norris is dealing with a hamstring injury after facing two batters during Friday's relief appearance. Barring a a trip to the postseason, it's likely that we've seen the last of Norris in 2018. Manager Mike Shildt will likely discuss the reliever's status within the next 24 hours prior to Saturday's matinee.