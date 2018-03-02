Norris left Friday's game with an apparently lower-body injury, FOX Sports Midwest reports.

Norris surprisingly got the start after Carlos Martinez (personal) was scratched. He logged 2.1 innings and surrendering five earned runs on four hits and a walk before exiting with the injury. Norris was likely just tabbed for the start because he was scheduled to get work anyway on Friday, but it's interesting that he pitched more than two innings. His status will be updated when the exact nature of the injury is provided.