Manager Mike Shildt said Norris is likely unavailable until Friday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Norris has allowed five runs over his last two appearances (recording just four outs in the process), so he'll get some time to recoup while the Cardinals temporarily turn to a committee approach in the ninth inning. Shildt ruled the reliever out Tuesday and added that he would likely be unavailable Wednesday as well, giving him three full days off with Thursday's off day. Carlos Martinez, Dakota Hudson and Jordan Hicks are all options to pick up saves while Norris is unavailable. It's unclear if Norris will immediately return to the ninth inning once he's back in action, but Shildt did say that the right-hander would see high leverage work again.