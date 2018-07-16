Cardinals' Bud Norris: Might be dealing with arm issue
Norris was questionable going into Sunday's game Reds due to soreness or another concern with his right arm, and it might have been the reason he didn't appear in the Cardinals' save chance, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Goold notes he wasn't able to find a definite conclusion as to why Norris wasn't used, but the right-hander was bypassed for the chance by interim manager Mike Shildt, who deployed Jordan Hicks instead for a successful conversion. There have been conflicting reports about difficulties between Norris and Hicks in the clubhouse under former skipper Mike Matheny, and this closer situation is worth watching -- whether it's for uncertainty over Norris' health or the new manager wanting to take a different direction in the ninth. For what it's worth, Norris endured a rough outing Saturday, as well. Shildt and the organization may provide more context about bullpen roles after the All-Star break concludes ahead of their Thursday second-half opener. Either way, it might be prudent to add Hicks in the meantime on the possibility that he's ascending to the new gig.
More News
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Nabs 17th save•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Expects to avoid DL•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Potential injury clarified•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Battles finger soreness in relief appearance•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Comes through in ninth again•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Saves 15th game Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...