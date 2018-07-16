Norris was questionable going into Sunday's game Reds due to soreness or another concern with his right arm, and it might have been the reason he didn't appear in the Cardinals' save chance, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Goold notes he wasn't able to find a definite conclusion as to why Norris wasn't used, but the right-hander was bypassed for the chance by interim manager Mike Shildt, who deployed Jordan Hicks instead for a successful conversion. There have been conflicting reports about difficulties between Norris and Hicks in the clubhouse under former skipper Mike Matheny, and this closer situation is worth watching -- whether it's for uncertainty over Norris' health or the new manager wanting to take a different direction in the ninth. For what it's worth, Norris endured a rough outing Saturday, as well. Shildt and the organization may provide more context about bullpen roles after the All-Star break concludes ahead of their Thursday second-half opener. Either way, it might be prudent to add Hicks in the meantime on the possibility that he's ascending to the new gig.