Cardinals' Bud Norris: Nabs 17th save
Norris struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his 17th save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Giants.
After reporting some discomfort in his finger Wednesday, Norris was able to play catch Friday without any issues and seemed none the worse for wear in his return to the mound. He now sports a 2.87 ERA and 49:6 K:BB through 37.2 innings on the season.
