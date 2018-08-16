Norris retired the side on 11 pitches in the ninth inning to record his 23rd save of the season Wednesday in the Cardinals' 4-2 win over the Nationals.

Norris' implosion in the first game of the series with Washington ended a streak of four consecutive converted saves, but he rebounded swiftly Wednesday. Cardinals interim manager Mike Shildt actually brought Daniel Poncedeleon out for the top of the ninth with St. Louis holding a four-run lead, but pulled the plug and turned to Norris after the rookie right-hander allowed a leadoff home run and a double. Norris then snuffed out the Washington rally in efficient fashion, perhaps gaining some job security in the process. Though he's endured some occasionally turbulence since seizing the closing role in early April, Norris has been solid on the whole this season, submitting a 3.14 ERA and 1.07 WHIP while blowing only four saves.