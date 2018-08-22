Norris claimed his 26th save of the season in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Dodgers after tossing a perfect ninth inning.

Norris only needed 10 pitches to retire the side and convert his fourth consecutive save chance. With a 1.54 ERA and 0.94 WHIP over his last 13 appearances, Norris has enhanced his once-shaky job security at the back of the St. Louis bullpen and should be a dependable source of saves down the stretch while the Cardinals continue to chase down a playoff spot.