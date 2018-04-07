Cardinals' Bud Norris: Notches first save of season Saturday
Norris allowed one hit and struck out the side in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to pick up his first save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Diamondbacks.
The Cards' convoluted closer situation just got a little more muddled. Dominic Leone came out to pitch the sixth inning and protect a 5-2 lead, perhaps in preparation for Greg Holland's eventual move into the ninth-inning role, and in Leone's place Norris looked very good in nailing down the win. Should Holland get hurt or struggle once he's added to the 25-man roster, the veteran Norris -- who saved 19 games for the Angels last year and now has a 7:0 K:BB through his first four innings in 2018 -- now seems like he could be in the mix as a replacement.
More News
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Grabs first hold of season•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Effective over inning-plus Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Perfect in return Friday•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Throws live batting practice•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Suffers hamstring strain•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Leaves with lower-body injury•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...