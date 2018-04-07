Norris allowed one hit and struck out the side in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to pick up his first save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

The Cards' convoluted closer situation just got a little more muddled. Dominic Leone came out to pitch the sixth inning and protect a 5-2 lead, perhaps in preparation for Greg Holland's eventual move into the ninth-inning role, and in Leone's place Norris looked very good in nailing down the win. Should Holland get hurt or struggle once he's added to the 25-man roster, the veteran Norris -- who saved 19 games for the Angels last year and now has a 7:0 K:BB through his first four innings in 2018 -- now seems like he could be in the mix as a replacement.