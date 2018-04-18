Cardinals' Bud Norris: Notches fourth save Tuesday
Norris collected his fourth save in a 5-3 win over the Cubs on Tuesday, firing 1.2 scoreless innings in which he allowed a hit and recorded three strikeouts.
Norris has seemingly taken on the role of full-time closer for the time being as Greg Holland gets up to speed, and he's been exceedingly impressive. The 33-year-old has converted three straight save opportunities, compiling a sparkling 8:1 K:BB in those outings. Norris has logged three appearances (3.2 innings) over the last five days, however, so manager Mike Matheny may need to turn elsewhere over the next couple of games in terms of ninth-inning options.
