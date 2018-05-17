Cardinals' Bud Norris: Notches ninth save Wednesday
Norris picked up his ninth save of the season in Wednesday's 7-5 win over the Twins, striking out two over 1.2 scoreless innings.
He did allow one inherited runner to score on a wild pitch in the eighth inning, but otherwise Norris was lights out once again. The veteran is a perfect 9-for-9 in save chances this season with a 2.14 ERA and a dominant 29:3 K:BB in 21 innings, and with Greg Holland still struggling to find his form, Norris' hold on the closing job for St. Louis seems to get a little more secure with every appearance.
